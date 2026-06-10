Unrest on the Asian stock markets: The most important stock markets recorded heavy losses at times on Wednesday. (archive picture) Keystone

New attacks between Iran and the USA have spooked the financial markets. Technology stocks in particular came under pressure on the most important stock exchanges in Asia, while oil prices rose again.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you The most important stock markets in Asia fell significantly on Wednesday.

Stock markets were weighed down by new military escalations between Iran and the USA as well as rising oil prices.

Investors fear that higher energy prices could drive inflation and delay interest rate cuts. Show more

The most important stock markets in Asia fell significantly on Wednesday. The stock markets were mainly burdened by price losses in technology stocks and new acts of war in the Middle East, which also caused oil prices to rise again.

South Korea's leading index, the Kospi, lost around 6 percent at times. The Japanese Nikkei and the stock exchanges in Taiwan, China and Hong Kong were also down between 1 and 2 percent. The only major exception was Jakarta, where share prices rose following a surprise interest rate hike by the Indonesian central bank.

Crude oil rose slightly on the oil market. The price of a barrel of North Sea Brent crude rose to just under 92 dollars.

Eyes on inflation

This was triggered by new Iranian attacks on US bases in the Gulf region in response to military actions along the Strait of Hormuz. The US had previously launched new attacks on Iran after a helicopter was shot down. This put a damper on hopes of a rapid easing of the conflict.

Investors feared that the rise in oil prices since the start of the Middle East war could further fuel inflation. This could force the US Federal Reserve to raise interest rates again or leave them at a high level for longer. The focus in the middle of the week will therefore be on the US inflation data in the afternoon.

Technology stocks in particular have recently come under pressure, as higher interest rates could put the brakes on investment and consumer spending. Market observers are also pointing to the high valuations of many AI and semiconductor companies following the sharp price rises of recent months.