The asking prices for residential property in Switzerland moved in different directions in May. While prices for single-family homes fell slightly, those for condominiums rose slightly compared to the previous month.

Specifically, advertised prices for single-family homes fell by 0.2 percent compared to the previous month. This is according to the ImmoScout24 purchase index published on Thursday, which is compiled jointly with the real estate consultancy IAZI. Meanwhile, asking prices for condominiums rose by 0.4 percent.

Compared to the previous year, however, purchase offers for single-family homes rose by 3.8 percent and those for condominiums by 4.0 percent.

"One of the main reasons for the slight fall in prices is likely to be the increased supply of existing homes," the report continues. In some regions, such as the high-priced greater Zurich region, there are currently significantly more single-family homes for sale than a few months ago.

In relation to the population, however, the supply of advertised properties in Zurich remains low. Meanwhile, the highest number of offers can be found in the Lake Geneva region, Ticino and the Central Plateau. Single-family homes are also still the most affordable in Switzerland. In the Central Plateau, an average property with 140 square meters of living space still costs less than one million francs.