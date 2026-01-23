Germany's longest river has too little water, forcing many cargo ships to reduce their cargo. If it doesn't rain soon, stakeholders fear a "division of the Rhine."

Switzerland would also be affected by restrictions on shipping traffic on the Rhine, such as here at the Rhine port in Basel. (File photo)

Inland waterway operators are sounding the alarm due to the ongoing low water levels. At the Kaub water level gauge—which is crucial for shipping and the economy—a single-digit reading is expected for the first time this week, Jens Schwanen, managing director of the Federal Association of German Inland Waterway Transport (BDB), told the “Rheinische Post.” He warned that commercial shipping would no longer be able to transport goods in the region with water levels this low. The same applies to day-trip and cruise shipping, he added.

“In principle, this means the Rhine is no longer navigable throughout its entire length and is thus divided into two parts,” said Schwanen. Between the ARA ports of Amsterdam, Rotterdam, and Antwerp, as well as North Rhine-Westphalia up to approximately Cologne, shipping traffic can continue on the Rhine and through the West German canal system. Further south, there is shipping traffic on the tributaries Neckar, Moselle, and Main, as well as on the Main-Danube Canal.

Low water levels have been weighing on the German economy for weeks now. When water levels are low, ships can carry less cargo, which drives up transportation costs and puts pressure on supply chains.