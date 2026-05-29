The health insurer Assura continued to grow in terms of customer numbers in 2025 and once again made a profit. Both basic insurance and supplementary insurance closed the year in positive territory.

Health insurer Assura continues to grow both financially and in terms of customer numbers. (Archive image of the company headquarters in Pully, Vaud)

Overall, Assura reported a net profit of CHF 58.0 million for the past year. In the previous year, the reported profit amounted to CHF 72.2 million. Adjusted for special effects, however, the previous year's figure was CHF 42.2 million, according to the annual report.

The 2025 result is due, among other things, to positive net results of CHF 21.0 million in basic insurance and CHF 32.8 million in supplementary insurance.

The figures for 2025 also showed a significant improvement in the investment result. This rose to CHF 20.9 million after CHF 3.7 million in the previous year.

In contrast, the consolidated combined ratio deteriorated from 97.6 percent to 98.9 percent. The ratio is the ratio of expenses for benefits and administration to premium income; values below 100 percent are considered profitable in the insurance business.

Continued growth with customers

Assura continues to grow both financially and in terms of customer numbers, according to the statement. The number of insured persons rose by 10,000 to 832,000 at the beginning of 2026. In basic insurance, Assura had 722,000 insured persons after 714,000 in the previous year.

The Group's premium income increased to CHF 3.8 billion, up from CHF 3.5 billion a year earlier. Basic insurance contributed 3.5 billion to this. Benefits paid also rose, to 3.0 billion. In addition, expenses for risk equalization increased to 530.7 million.

The Assura Group is under the umbrella of the non-profit Assura Foundation and does not pursue any profit motives for shareholders. It wants its customers to participate in the results of the supplementary insurance business once again. To this end, a provision of CHF 4.8 million was formed for reimbursements.