Asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit the moon. Image: sda (Symbolbild)

The latest data has shown that the asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit the moon in 2032. The impact could also have consequences for Earth.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the latest research, the asteroid 2024 YR4 could hit the moon in 2032.

NASA currently puts the probability of such a collision at over four percent.

Should an impact occur, satellites orbiting the Earth could be damaged. Show more

The asteroid 2024 YR4 already caused quite a stir at the end of last year: when the celestial body was registered by a Chilean observatory on December 27, 2024, it was considered a real threat to Earth with an impact probability of over three percent.

The all-clear was finally given at the end of February 2025: scientists at the NASA Center for Near-Earth Object Studies (CNEOS) revised the risk downwards considerably based on new calculations.

The probability of an impact on our planet is now only 0.001 percent. Instead, however, our moon is increasingly coming into focus ...

This is what would happen in the event of an impact on the moon

While the Earth does not appear to be in the danger zone, our faithful companion in space could be less fortunate. According to the latest research results, the US space agency NASA puts the probability of the asteroid 2024 YR4 hitting the moon at 4.3 percent. This means that it could happen on December 22, 2032.

The use of the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has made the latest data possible, which, according to NASA, should have reduced the uncertainties in determining the trajectory by around 20 percent - an enormously high value for astronomical forecasts.

But what would happen if the asteroid actually collided with the moon?

According to Nasa, our planet could then suddenly be affected again. Because if the asteroid with a diameter of around 60 meters and a speed of around 13 kilometers per second were to hit, it would not only leave a crater with a diameter of around one kilometer on the moon. It could also hurl up to 100 million kilograms of mass into space.

Although these particles pose no direct danger to the Earth, they could cause considerable damage to satellites in our orbit. The researchers assume that some of the material could then enter the Earth's atmosphere as visible meteors. In other words, it would rain shooting stars.