What was going on? Astonishing phenomenon in the Swiss night sky

Oliver Kohlmaier

25.3.2025

A strange phenomenon was observed in the Swiss night sky on Monday evening. The phenomenon is probably connected to a Space X rocket launch.

25.03.2025, 07:08

25.03.2025, 07:10

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An astonishing phenomenon was observed in the night sky in Switzerland on Monday evening: A galaxy-like, spiral-shaped apparition.
  • The phenomenon could be related to a rocket launch.
Show more

A bizarre phenomenon was observed in the night sky in parts of Europe and Switzerland on Monday evening.

Numerous users posted corresponding posts on social media on Monday evening. The images and videos show a galaxy-like, spiral-shaped phenomenon.

As reported by "20 Minuten", "Blick" and other media outlets, the phenomenon is apparently linked to a rocket launch by Elon Musk's Space X company.

According to the report, the carrier rockets would produce clouds of smoke in the upper layers of the atmosphere, which would eventually be illuminated by incoming rays of light.