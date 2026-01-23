The British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca reported higher earnings in the second quarter. Sales of cancer drugs, in particular, provided a boost.

Net income rose by just over 2 percent compared with the same period last year to $2.5 billion, AstraZeneca announced on Monday. Revenue increased by 6 percent to $15.4 billion.

The oncology business performed particularly well. Revenue in that segment rose by 16 percent, thanks in part to the breast cancer drugs Enhertu and Truqap. AstraZeneca also posted significant growth in the areas of respiratory and immune disorders, as well as rare diseases.

Net income thus exceeded analysts' expectations. However, performance was weighed down by the drug Farxiga, which is used to treat conditions such as chronic kidney disease, heart failure, and diabetes. The drug is facing increasing competition, particularly in the United States.

Management Sticks to Its 80-Billion Target

In early July, disappointing results from a clinical trial for a rare heart condition had caused concern among investors. CEO Pascal Soriot nevertheless reaffirmed the goal of reaching annual revenue of $80 billion by 2030.

Last year, AstraZeneca also announced plans to invest $50 billion in the U.S. by 2030. By then, about half of the company’s revenue is expected to be generated in the United States. In 2025, AstraZeneca reported revenue of $58.74 billion.

AstraZeneca shares rose by more than 1 percent on Monday morning in London shortly after the market opened.