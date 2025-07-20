The look on their faces speaks volumes: when Andy Byron and Kristin Calbot spot each other on the Kiss Cam big screen, they seem to sense what is about to befall them.
Andy Byron, CEO of the tech company Astronomer, sees his marriage in acute danger when the camera catches him making out with his HR boss. According to research by other media, Kristin Calbot, who is otherwise not in a relationship, is also visibly uncomfortable in her own skin. Did she anticipate the global shitstorm that her few seconds on screen would cause? Quite possibly.
One question that has arisen since then has now been answered: Byron is stepping down as head of Astronomer. He was already on leave. Pete DeJoy, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of the company, is taking over on an interim basis. The company will now begin the search for a new CEO.
As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.
It remains to be seen - and since the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts this is no longer private - how Andy Byron and his wife's marriage will continue. She has deleted his name from her Facebook profile. He should now have time for relationship work.