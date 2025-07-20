The Kiss Cam at the Coldplay concert caught Astronomer CEO Andy Byron cheating on his wife with his HR boss. Screenshot

The final chapter of the Kiss Cam affair for the time being: Andy Byron, the CEO of Astronomer who was shown on the big screen eating beyond the fence, has resigned from his job.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The CEO of tech company Astronomer, Andy Byron, is caught on camera at a Coldplay concert making out with his PR boss. He is married to another woman.

The video of the kiss cam goes viral, Byron and his employees are ridiculed and cursed worldwide.

It has now become known that Byron is resigning from his position as CEO of Astronomer. He was already on leave. Show more

The look on their faces speaks volumes: when Andy Byron and Kristin Calbot spot each other on the Kiss Cam big screen, they seem to sense what is about to befall them.

Andy Byron, CEO of the tech company Astronomer, sees his marriage in acute danger when the camera catches him making out with his HR boss. According to research by other media, Kristin Calbot, who is otherwise not in a relationship, is also visibly uncomfortable in her own skin. Did she anticipate the global shitstorm that her few seconds on screen would cause? Quite possibly.

One question that has arisen since then has now been answered: Byron is stepping down as head of Astronomer. He was already on leave. Pete DeJoy, co-founder and Chief Product Officer of the company, is taking over on an interim basis. The company will now begin the search for a new CEO.

As stated previously, Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability, and recently, that standard was not met.



Andy Byron has tendered his resignation

It remains to be seen - and since the Coldplay concert in Massachusetts this is no longer private - how Andy Byron and his wife's marriage will continue. She has deleted his name from her Facebook profile. He should now have time for relationship work.