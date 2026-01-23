In Switzerland, significantly fewer asylum applications were filed in the first half of 2026 than in the same period the previous year. In total, the federal government registered 9,734 applications, representing a 16 percent decline.

In the first semester of this year, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) recorded 1,907 fewer applications than in the same period last year. (File photo)

In June 2026, 1,777 asylum applications were filed, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) announced on Thursday. This was 20 percent fewer than in June of last year, but nine percent more than in the previous month of May. The SEM attributed the year-over-year decline to lower arrival numbers in southern Italy and fewer applications from Turkish nationals.

Most of the applications in June were filed by people from Afghanistan (456). Next were Eritrea with 222, Algeria with 175, Turkey with 140, and Somalia with 139 applications.

During the reporting month, the SEM ruled on 2,235 asylum applications and granted asylum in just under one-third of the cases. In addition, 872 people left Switzerland under supervised conditions. Of these, 527 left on their own, while 345 were returned to their home country or a third country.