Some politicians might avoid an event like this. Not Armin Laschet: He attended a reading from the crime novel “00-Laschet,” in which he himself appears as a bumbling spy.

Seeing oneself portrayed as a comical character in a novel at a book reading isn’t for everyone—but former chancellor candidate Armin Laschet (65) wasn’t deterred. The CDU politician attended a reading by bestselling author David Safier (59, “Miss Merkel”) in his hometown of Aachen. Safier read passages from his new crime comedy “00-Laschet” in Laschet’s presence. Laschet even took the stage himself and recited a chapter as well.

To put this in context, it’s important to know that in this crime novel, Safier transforms the CDU politician into a fictional, somewhat clumsy spy against his will. In a sort of alternate reality, Laschet ends up in a top position after all following his failed bid for chancellor—he becomes Federal President. Unintentionally, however, he also finds himself working for a secret service hidden away in Bellevue Palace.

It’s unlikely that every politician would appreciate such a comical portrayal of themselves. Safier depicts Laschet as a man with a big heart, but also with a rather laid-back attitude. He doesn’t come across as cool as James Bond. On the book cover, the fictional secret-service agent Laschet is holding a hair dryer instead of a pistol.

In addition, the book features the slogan “License to Laugh.” Laschet’s awkward smile in the flood-stricken area in 2021 is considered one of the reasons why the CDU politician did not become chancellor.

Humor is important

“You have to have a sense of humor,” Laschet told the German Press Agency on the sidelines of the reading, which took place at the “Aachener Zeitung” forum. And he certainly does. Still, the whole thing is unusual for him, of course. “When I first heard about it, I thought it was a joke. But it really is a real book.” He now also finds it “well done in its own right.”

David Safier has already very successfully reimagined Angela Merkel as an amateur detective in his “Miss Merkel” series. However, he is not aware of Merkel ever attending his readings.