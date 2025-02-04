About 10 dead after shooting at school in Sweden After shots were fired at Risbergska School in Örebro, Sweden, the police say around ten people are dead. Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP/dpa Rescue workers arrive outside Risbergska School in Örebro. Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP/dpa According to the TT news agency, the school is the Risbergska campus, an adult education facility. Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP/dpa According to a police spokesperson at a media conference, the suspected perpetrator was also killed. Image: Pontus Lundahl/TT/TT News Agency/AP/dpa The police did not initially comment on a possible motive for the crime. Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP/dpa About 10 dead after shooting at school in Sweden After shots were fired at Risbergska School in Örebro, Sweden, the police say around ten people are dead. Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP/dpa Rescue workers arrive outside Risbergska School in Örebro. Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP/dpa According to the TT news agency, the school is the Risbergska campus, an adult education facility. Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP/dpa According to a police spokesperson at a media conference, the suspected perpetrator was also killed. Image: Pontus Lundahl/TT/TT News Agency/AP/dpa The police did not initially comment on a possible motive for the crime. Image: Kicki Nilsson/TT News Agency/AP/dpa

Around ten people have been killed by gunfire at a school in Örebro, Sweden, presumably including the suspected perpetrator. This was stated by a police spokesman at a press conference. The police initially did not comment on a possible motive for the crime.

DPA dpa

As things stand, investigators are not assuming an act of terrorism. The suspected perpetrator, who is presumably among the dead, was previously unknown to the police. He had no connection to a gang. The police assume that he acted alone.

Shots were fired at the Risbergska campus, an adult education facility, around midday. Principal Ingela Bäck Gustafsson said in an interview on SVT radio that she was on her lunch break when students shouted past her and told her to leave the school grounds. "When I was in the schoolyard, I heard gunshots very close by," Bäck Gustafsson said. "We ran for our lives," said the principal.

More from the departmentDuring the operation, which involved numerous police and emergency services, the pupils and teachers were accommodated in their own and neighboring schools and stores. People in the surrounding area were asked to stay away from the school.

"Painful day for the whole of Sweden"

Later in the afternoon, the police were deployed heavily armed at a residential address in Örebro, according to media reports. According to consistent reports, this could be the home of the alleged perpetrator.

What happened today in Örebro is truly horrifying.



Such violence and terror have no place in our societies—least of all in schools.



In this dark hour, we stand with the people of Sweden.



Our thoughts are with the victims, and we wish them strength and a swift recovery. https://t.co/Z8XaHDfZBy — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 4, 2025

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson wrote on X that it was a very painful day for the whole of Sweden. He was thinking of those affected and their families, as well as all those whose normal school day had been replaced by horror. Kristersson added: "No one should have to experience the nightmare of sitting in a classroom and fearing for their life."

Det är med sorg jag har fått information om det fruktansvärda våldsdådet i Örebro. Mina tankar är hos de som har drabbats och deras anhöriga.



Det är en mycket smärtsam dag för hela Sverige. Mina tankar är också hos alla dem vars vanliga skoldag utbyttes mot skräck. Att vara… — SwedishPM (@SwedishPM) February 4, 2025

Sweden's King, Carl XVI Gustaf, expressed his condolences to the families of the deceased in a written statement. He also thanked the police and rescue services as well as the hospital staff for saving lives on this "dark day".

Örebro is located around 200 kilometers west of the Swedish capital Stockholm. The Risbergska campus is a kind of educational center where adults aged 20 and over can attend secondary school, high school and language courses as well as vocational training.