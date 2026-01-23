A devastating wildfire in the southern Spanish region of Andalusia has claimed the lives of at least twelve people. Authorities are calling it a tragedy of “unprecedented proportions.”

Here's what it's all about At least twelve people lost their lives in a severe wildfire in the province of Almería in Andalusia.

The exact death toll is still unclear; several people were injured.

Authorities are calling it an unprecedented tragedy, and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez expressed his deep sorrow.

Spain is currently experiencing several major wildfires that have already destroyed more than 50,000 hectares of land since the beginning of the year. Summary created with

At least twelve people have died in a major wildfire in southern Spain. The Andalusia regional emergency services announced this overnight on the X platform.

However, the exact death toll is unknown—it is a fire of unprecedented proportions, said Francisco Miguel Reyes, mayor of the affected town of Los Gallardos, on the state television network RTVE. The TV station referred to it as “the deadliest wildfire of the 21st century” in Spain.

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The victims apparently met a horrific end: Four were reportedly trapped by the flames inside a vehicle, while eight others were trapped on the streets and burned to death. According to authorities, these were people who were trying to flee the flames but chose the wrong escape route.

Based on various pieces of evidence, authorities suspect that there are foreigners among the dead, possibly British and Belgian nationals. However, they must wait for the victims to be identified, explained Regional Health Minister Antonio Sanz. The collapse of a power line is believed to have caused the fire.

In videos released by RTVE and other media outlets, people can be heard screaming in despair: “What a horror, what a horror!”, “The fire is right nearby!”, and “Houses are burning!”. The mayor of the affected town of Antas, Pedro Ridao, said they had experienced a “night of terror.” Residents spoke on TV of an “inferno” and a “nightmare.”

"An Unprecedented Tragedy"

In addition to the eleven fatalities, a preliminary report from the regional government indicated that eight people were injured, four of whom were seriously injured. Minister Sanz called it an “unprecedented tragedy”—describing it as the wildfire “with the most severe consequences to date” in Andalusia. “The pain is immeasurable. Andalusia is in mourning, and our hearts go out to Almería and everyone affected.”

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Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also expressed his “deep sorrow and dismay at the terrible consequences of the fire” on the platform X. The royal household of King Felipe VI wrote on X: “We are deeply saddened by the tragedy of the Los Gallardos wildfire (...). We extend our sympathy and deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, as well as to all those affected.”

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More than 1,000 people from several towns were evacuated and taken to emergency tents in neighboring towns such as Mojácar. A campground that had so far been spared by the flames was also evacuated as a precaution. Some 400 people, some of whom were elderly, were taken to safe locations. “The evacuations saved many lives,” said Sanz.

Several roads are closed

The fire broke out on Thursday evening in the town of Los Gallardos, home to 3,000 residents, located in the coastal hinterland northeast of the provincial capital, Almería. By Friday morning, authorities reported that the flames had engulfed more than 3,000 hectares. TV footage gave a sense of just how massive the fire must be: the orange flames stretched across a wide swath of the forested, hilly landscape. Several roads were closed.

Although the region in question is not one of Spain's best-known tourist hotspots, beaches such as Playa de Mojácar are visited in the summer mainly by Spaniards, but according to official figures, also by tens of thousands of foreign tourists, primarily from the United Kingdom, Belgium, and France.

About 150 firefighters initially battled the flames all night long amid strong winds. The number of responders was increased to more than 460 on Friday. “They are fighting with all their might against a terrible fire that is very complex and spreading rapidly,” said Sanz. Eleven firefighting planes and helicopters are also being deployed.

"It's like an endless déjà vu"

Spain, as well as Portugal and other European countries, have been plagued by a series of wildfires for weeks. A major fire raged in Italy on Friday. The fire has affected an area of more than 600 hectares in the northern Italian region of Piedmont, on the edge of the Val Grande National Park. In the village of Colloro, about 150 people had to evacuate their homes as a precaution.

Since the beginning of the year, large-scale fires in Spain alone have already destroyed more than 57,000 hectares of land, according to data from the European Commission's Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS).

Meanwhile, experts once again lamented the lack of preventive measures. They are calling it a preventable tragedy. Several forestry experts and experienced firefighters speaking on RTVE unanimously asserted that populated areas can be better protected without significant expense.

“It’s like an endless cycle of déjà vu. Every year, we call for more preventive measures,” said wildfire fighter Román García on RTVE, for example. Such fires are fueled by climate change and global warming. Increasing drought and lack of moisture turn forests and scrubland into highly flammable fuel and facilitate the rapid spread of fires.

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