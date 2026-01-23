The death toll is rising following the severe earthquake in southwestern Japan. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi announced the day after the quake in Kumamoto Prefecture, on Japan’s southwestern main island of Kyushu, that authorities had confirmed 13 deaths. The Japanese news agency Kyodo reported, citing a government official, that the death toll could even be in the dozens.

The AEON Mall, which was destroyed by an explosion following an earthquake, can be seen in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, in southern Japan. Photo: Hiro Komae/AP/dpa

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck on Tuesday afternoon (local time) caused damage—in some cases severe—to buildings and roads in the region; according to local media reports, dozens of people were injured. The search for missing persons is still ongoing. Rescue operations in the disaster-stricken region are continuing—in the hope of finding survivors beneath the rubble in time.

At least two people were killed in a devastating explosion at a shopping mall caused by the earthquake. After hours of rescue efforts, the two women were recovered dead during the night, according to the Japanese TV station NHK. Another person was diagnosed with “cardiac and respiratory arrest.” This is a common phrase used in Japan before a doctor confirms a person’s death. Five other people were rescued with injuries.

Explosion Likely Caused by a Gas Leak

A gas leak is suspected to be the cause of the explosion. NHK aired footage taken by a driver showing the moment of the massive explosion, which caused ceilings and walls to collapse and exposed the building’s steel framework. According to the operator, employees and customers had already been evacuated from the shopping center at that time due to the earthquake.

In addition, a chimney collapsed at a paper mill. There, too, two people were found in cardiac and respiratory arrest, as NHK reported the following morning. Several people were reported missing. The national weather agency also issued a warning about the possibility of further strong tremors in the region in the coming days.

Kumamoto Prefecture had already been struck by a severe 7.3-magnitude earthquake ten years ago. Dozens of people lost their lives at that time, and tens of thousands had to be temporarily housed in emergency shelters. In addition, there was severe damage to buildings, including the famous Kumamoto Castle. As a result of the latest quake, the castle’s stone wall was damaged on Tuesday.