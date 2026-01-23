Following the severe earthquake in southwestern Japan, the death toll has continued to rise. Authorities in the affected Kumamoto Prefecture on Japan’s southwestern main island of Kyushu have confirmed 14 deaths, the Japanese news agency Kyodo reported late in the evening (local time). Rescue teams, reinforced by the Self-Defense Forces, continued to search frantically for missing persons. There were fears that the death toll would rise even further.

The AEON Mall, which was destroyed by an explosion following an earthquake, can be seen in Kashima, Kumamoto Prefecture, in southern Japan. Photo: Hiro Komae/AP/dpa

"There are still people waiting to be rescued; it's a race against time," Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi told reporters. "We will mobilize all our resources to save as many people as possible." Meanwhile, the region was rocked by aftershocks again late in the evening.

The 7.1-magnitude earthquake that struck on Tuesday afternoon (local time) caused damage—in some cases severe—to buildings and roads in the region; according to local media reports, dozens of people were injured. According to Kyodo, about 8,800 people had to spend their second consecutive night in emergency shelters.

At least three people were killed in a devastating explosion at a shopping center caused by the earthquake. Kyodo reported that another person had been diagnosed with “cardiac and respiratory arrest.” This is a common phrase used in Japan before a doctor confirms a person’s death. Several people are still believed to be trapped in the heavily damaged building, according to the television station NHK. Police and firefighters planned to continue the search for a second night in a row.

Explosion Likely Caused by a Gas Leak

A gas leak is suspected to be the cause of the explosion. NHK aired footage taken by a driver showing the moment of the massive explosion, which caused ceilings and walls to collapse and exposed the building’s steel framework. According to the operator, employees and customers had already been evacuated from the shopping center at that time due to the earthquake.

In addition, a chimney collapsed at a paper mill. According to NHK, at least five people were killed there. Four people were still listed as missing. Meanwhile, the national weather agency warned of possible further strong tremors in the region in the coming days.

Kumamoto Prefecture had already been struck by a severe 7.3-magnitude earthquake ten years ago. Dozens of people lost their lives at that time, and tens of thousands had to be temporarily housed in emergency shelters. In addition, there was severe damage to buildings, including the famous Kumamoto Castle. As a result of the latest powerful earthquake, the castle’s stone wall was damaged on Tuesday.