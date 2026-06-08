According to various authorities, at least 15 people have died in the severe earthquake in the Philippines. 129 others were injured, as the director of the Philippine Civil Defense, Rod Sosmena, told reporters. The damage assessment and the registration of further victims were ongoing. According to reports, people could also be trapped in a school. "Rescue operations are ongoing," Sosmena emphasized.

HANDOUT - Rescue workers assess the damage after an earthquake. Photo: Uncredited/Philippine Red Cross via AP/dpa - ATTENTION: For editorial use only until 22.06.2026 and only with full attribution of the above credit.

The 7.8-magnitude quake struck the southern island of Mindanao in the morning (local time), causing buildings to collapse and driving people onto the streets in panic. The city of General Santos City, with around 700,000 inhabitants, was particularly affected. According to the civil defense, most of the fatalities were registered there.

The tsunami warnings initially issued have since been largely lifted. The US Tsunami Warning Center had previously warned of waves up to three meters high. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) registered tidal waves of up to 1.4 meters in six coastal areas and initially continued to monitor the situation. In the early afternoon, Phivolcs also reported more than 180 aftershocks, some of them severe. The most severe had a magnitude of 6.7.

Smaller tidal waves in Indonesia

Smaller tsunami waves were also registered in Indonesia, where the earth tremors were also clearly felt. However, according to the responsible authority, the sea level only rose slightly. The tsunami warning there was also lifted.

Meanwhile, the Philippine disaster management authority received reports of damage to schools, hospitals, shopping centers and churches. Several buildings in Mindanao partially or completely collapsed. The airport in General Santos City was temporarily closed.

The quake hit the region at 7.37 a.m. (local time) on the first day of the new school year. Flag-raising ceremonies were taking place at schools and authorities in many places - a stroke of luck, as many pupils, teachers and employees were outside. Lessons were suspended in the affected areas, as was work in many public and private institutions.

"We were just screaming"

Many people reacted in panic to the violent earth tremors. "I thought it was the end for me. I just started praying," provincial reporter Noreen Ygonia told local media. "It shook so hard that I could hardly move." A resident of the town of Koronadal said: "We were just screaming because we were so scared."

According to the school administration, a building collapsed at a school in the province of Davao del Sur. No one was injured. "Fortunately, our flag ceremony was taking place and everyone was outside," said principal Elene Marie Jane Gamboa. The building had already been damaged in an earthquake in 2019 and was due to be demolished anyway.

What is the Pacific Ring of Fire?

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. assured those affected of state support. The national government would not leave Mindanao alone, he explained. He was in constant contact with the regional authorities on the ground. He had previously called on the population: "Get to higher ground now. Do not wait." People's lives are more important than anything they have to leave behind.

The Philippines and Indonesia are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire - a gigantic, horseshoe-shaped volcanic belt. Strong earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur particularly frequently there because several earth plates collide.