According to reports, the train station in the Indian capital was heavily overcrowded due to the large number of travelers on their way to the world's largest pilgrimage festival Maha Kumbh Mela. 10 other injured people were admitted to a nearby hospital.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "shocked" by the stampede at the New Delhi railroad station "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover quickly," Modi wrote on the X platform.
It was only at the end of January that at least 30 people were killed in a stampede during the pilgrimage festival in the north Indian city of Prayagraj on the banks of the Ganges in the state of Uttar Pradesh, according to reports at the time.
The six-week festival focuses on ritual ablutions at the point where the Ganges and Yamuna rivers meet the Saraswati river, which only exists in mythology. Mass panics occur time and again during India's major religious festivals.