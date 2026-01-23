According to official reports, at least 15 people were killed in a Russian missile attack on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, and its surrounding areas. Fourteen civilians were killed in the Kyiv region, according to the Civil Protection Agency. Initial reports from the capital indicated one fatality. In addition, dozens of people were reported injured.

Several large fires broke out in Kyiv, and there were reports of damage in at least seven districts of the city. Among other things, warehouses were destroyed, and according to media reports, a 20-story residential building was also hit. According to civil defense authorities, warehouses were also attacked in the neighboring districts of Browary, Fastiw, and Bucha. According to information from Ukrainian Railways, several people were killed at a train station in Browary when a missile struck a nearby logistics center.

Moscow is talking about precision weapons

The Russian Ministry of Defense in Moscow described it as a massive attack using precision-guided weapons, which targeted logistics and distribution centers for military supplies.

Just last night, Russia launched ballistic missiles at Kyiv. At least 9 people were killed and more than 30 were injured. According to Ukraine, it no longer has enough interceptor missiles to defend against ballistic missiles.