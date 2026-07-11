According to state media reports, at least 15 tourists from India were killed in a boating accident in southwestern Vietnam. The newspaper “VnExpress” reported, citing official sources, that a speedboat operated by a local tour operator capsized on Saturday off the coast of Phú Quốc, Vietnam’s largest island, in the Gulf of Thailand.

ARCHIVE – The flag of Vietnam can be seen in the city of Nha Trang on the southern coast. Photo: Carola Frentzen/dpa/stock photo

The accident reportedly occurred just 400 meters off the coast in rough seas. There were 32 tourists and 4 crew members on the speedboat, and all of them fell overboard. Boats in the area helped with the rescue efforts, but many passengers were trapped inside the speedboat.

Rescue efforts and the search for the missing were still underway on Saturday evening (local time). Indian authorities confirmed the incident but did not initially comment on the number of fatalities.

Boat accidents are not uncommon in Vietnam. Last year, a tour boat capsized in northeastern Vietnam during a storm. At least 38 people lost their lives.