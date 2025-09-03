7.07 p.m.

A Swiss citizen was identified on Thursday as the victim of Wednesday's cable car accident in Lisbon. Five other dead were from Portugal and two from South Korea. Eight bodies had not yet been identified.

This was announced by the public prosecutor's office in the Portuguese capital in the evening. Work was underway to identify the other victims. Further details on the Swiss victim were not initially available.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) had announced during the day that a Swiss woman had been injured. The embassy in Lisbon is in contact with her and is providing her with consular protection. For reasons of data and privacy protection, the FDFA did not provide any further information.

President of the Swiss Confederation Karin Keller-Sutter commented on the accident on the X portal on Thursday. She said that Switzerland's thoughts were with the victims and their families. "We express our full solidarity with the Portuguese people," she continued.