13.34

A Swiss woman is among those injured in the funicular accident in Lisbon that left 17 people dead.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is aware of one injured Swiss citizen, according to a statement issued on Thursday. The Swiss embassy in Lisbon is in contact with the person concerned and is providing her with consular protection. For reasons of data and privacy protection, the FDFA did not provide any further information.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern had no information on possible Swiss fatalities on Thursday.