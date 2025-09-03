A Swiss woman is among those injured in the funicular accident in Lisbon that left 17 people dead.
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) is aware of one injured Swiss citizen, according to a statement issued on Thursday. The Swiss embassy in Lisbon is in contact with the person concerned and is providing her with consular protection. For reasons of data and privacy protection, the FDFA did not provide any further information.
The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs in Bern had no information on possible Swiss fatalities on Thursday.
10.50 a.m.
Death toll rises to 17 - Swiss among the injured
The number of fatalities in the funicular accident has now risen to 17 - two people succumbed to their injuries in hospital.
According to the Portuguese newspaper "Correio da Manhã", 21 people are also injured. A Swiss woman is said to be among the injured.
Thursday, 10.13 a.m.
Death toll rises to 16
Following the funicular accident in Lisbon, the number of victims has risen to 16. One of the injured died during the night, according to the São José Hospital. The child (3) who was seriously injured in the accident is now stable, according to the Portuguese authorities.
23.47 hrs
Speculation about the cause of the accident
As reported by the Portuguese broadcaster SIC and the Portuguese news portal Sapo, the cause of the accident is said to be an elevator cable that has come loose. Other media speculate that the brakes failed.
23.10 hrs
Defense Minister Nuno Melo expresses his condolences
The Portuguese Defense Minister Nuno Melo has expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. He wrote on X: "The accident involving the Elevador da Glória in Lisbon is a tragedy that has caused great consternation and sympathy in Portugal and around the world. On my behalf and on behalf of the CDS (Melos Party, editor's note), I express my full solidarity and my deepest condolences to the families of the victims. I wish the injured a speedy recovery."
22.49 hrs
President calls for a swift investigation
Portugal's Head of State Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa "deeply" regretted the accident and called for the incident to be "quickly clarified by the relevant authorities". The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, expressed her sympathy to the families of the victims.
10.34 p.m.
Portugal declares national mourning
The Portuguese government has ordered a day of national mourning for Thursday, September 4. The reason for this is the "tragic accident involving the Ascensor da Glória cable car", which claimed lives and caused shock throughout the country. "As an expression of the condolences and solidarity of the Portuguese people", the Council of Ministers' decree states that national mourning is being observed.
Prime Minister Luís Montenegro canceled parts of his agenda and will only hold the Council of Ministers meeting and a video conference with the Ukraine coalition on Thursday.
22:17
Child apparently in mortal danger
According to a recent report, several children were injured in the accident at the Elevador da Glória. Three of them were taken to Santa Maria Hospital and one is in a serious condition. Another injured child, aged three, is being treated at São José Hospital.
22:08
Resident was afraid of disaster
68-year-old Jorge Dionísio told "Expresso" that he had been questioning the safety of the funicular for some time. "The last time I rode the elevator, I was full of fear," said the Lisbon resident, who has been using the funicular for decades. He had noticed that the rails seemed very worn, especially in the curves, and that every bump was noticeable. "I had the feeling that something could happen," said Dionísio, who said he had been warned several times about possible risks.
10.03 p.m.
Trade union criticizes maintenance
Following the accident on the Elevador da Glória, the Fectrans trade union is demanding that maintenance be transferred back to the Carris transport company. "Maintenance is being carried out by a private company - it must go back to Carris," union leader Manuel Leal told the newspaper "Público". Employees had reported "repeated complaints about the tension of the suspension cables" and emphasized the differences to the previous Carris maintenance. The derailment had "unfortunately confirmed the workers' concerns" and should prompt the board to reconsider the outsourcing.
21.48
At least 5 people in mortal danger
At least 15 people have died in the accident on the Elevador da Glória funicular in Lisbon, according to the INEM emergency service. A further 18 were injured, including five seriously and one child. Rescue workers are still at the scene and continue to search for possible missing persons.
21.36 hrs
Death toll rises to 15
The death toll after the tragic accident in Lisbon has risen to at least 15. This was confirmed by the local authorities to CNN Portugal.
21:17
Mayor speaks of "tragic day"
The mayor of Lisbon, Carlos Moedas, has described the accident in the city as a "tragic day". "This accident should not have happened", he said. Moedas emphasized that all emergency services were working to help the victims. He was in contact with the president, prime minister and government.
21.10 hrs
Government promises "all possible help"
The Portuguese government and Prime Minister Luis Monenegro regret the accident on the Elevador da Glória. "The immediate priority is to help the victims", the Prime Minister's office announced. The authorities would later investigate the causes, but at present the focus is on support from emergency services and civil protection.
21:03
"Fell apart like a cardboard box"
An eyewitness told SIC that the train crashed "unbridled" into a building with "brutal force". "It crashed into a building with brutal force and fell apart like a cardboard box. It had no brakes at all," said Teresa d'Avó, who witnessed the accident at close quarters. Passers-by ran down Avenida da Liberdade in panic, fearing that other cars could derail.
This is what happened
