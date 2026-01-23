At least 20 schoolchildren and one adult were killed in a serious bus accident in eastern Uganda. According to police, the accident, which occurred on Thursday evening, is one of the worst traffic accidents to hit the East African country in recent years. Investigations into the cause of the accident were ongoing, officials said.

SCREENSHOT – HANDOUT – This still from a video provided by the Ugandan Red Cross shows injured children being taken to a hospital after a school bus collided with a pickup truck. Photo: Uncredited/Ugandan Red Cross/AP/dpa – NOTE: For editorial use only until July 30, 2026, in connection with current news coverage, and only with full attribution as stated above

The children were on their way back from a field trip to the famous Sipi Falls in the Mount Elgon region when their bus overturned, according to police. “The driver lost control of the vehicle, which struck a large rock on the side of the road and rolled over,” police said. Three adults and 67 schoolchildren were injured.

The Ugandan Red Cross released photos of the blood-soaked bodies of children lying in the street. Photos published by Ugandan media showed the crashed bus lying on its side with its roof torn off. Reports circulated on social media that the bus had been in poor mechanical condition. There was initially no official confirmation of this.