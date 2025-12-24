Many people in Switzerland have to spend Christmas in bed. The flu epidemic is still on the rise. (theme picture) Bild: Keystone

At least 2000 people are in bed with flu over the festive period. Seasonal flu is still on the rise. The federal government has counted thirty percent more cases than in the previous week.

The seasonal flu epidemic is still on the rise over the holidays.

There are around twice as many cases as at this time a year ago.

In addition to the influenza viruses that cause the flu, other viruses are also circulating among the Swiss population. Show more

Last week, 2178 laboratory-confirmed cases of influenza were registered in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, as reported by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Wednesday. That is just under 24 cases per 100,000 people. That is around twice as many cases as at this time a year ago.

Regionally, the highest number of confirmed cases per 100,000 people is in the cantons of Ticino (66.59), Basel-Stadt (42.21) and Valais (40.13). The cantons with the lowest number of cases are Glarus (2.36), Obwalden (2.52) and Nidwalden (11.03), according to the FOPH.

The number of consultations due to flu-like illnesses is also significantly higher than last year. For every 100,000 residents, around 200 went to the doctor due to flu symptoms such as a sudden onset of high fever, cough or sore throat. According to the FOPH, that's over 18,000 people. At this time last year, only eighty people out of every 100,000 residents, i.e. a total of just over 7,000 people, went to the doctor because of such symptoms.

Other viruses are also circulating

Flu viruses cause an epidemic practically every winter. One exception was the 2020/2021 flu season, when there was no flu epidemic due to the measures taken to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Influenza cases were only sporadic.

In addition to the influenza viruses that cause the flu, other viruses are also circulating among the Swiss population. These include the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a common virus that can lead to respiratory infections. The viral load of RSV in wastewater is increasing in several regions, indicating the start of an RSV wave.

The coronavirus is also still circulating. However, the Covid-19 wave has already passed a temporary peak in October. Case numbers are stagnating and are lower than the influenza figures.