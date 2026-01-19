At least 21 dead in train crash in Spain - Gallery Rescue workers investigate the derailed train. Image: EPA/Eleanorinthesky/X A picture posted on X shows the derailed train. (January 18, 2026) Image: EPA/Eleanorinthesky/X Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez assured rapid assistance. Image: dpa One of the train drivers is among the fatalities. Image: dpa At least 21 dead in train crash in Spain - Gallery Rescue workers investigate the derailed train. Image: EPA/Eleanorinthesky/X A picture posted on X shows the derailed train. (January 18, 2026) Image: EPA/Eleanorinthesky/X Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez assured rapid assistance. Image: dpa One of the train drivers is among the fatalities. Image: dpa

Spain's modern high-speed rail network is synonymous with reliability and punctuality. It is also popular with tourists. A rail accident is now shaking the country - and raising questions.

Keystone-SDA SDA

At least 24 people have died in a serious rail accident in Andalusia in the south of Spain. A further 15 were seriously injured, said regional president Juanma Moreno in the early hours of the morning, visibly shaken. He did not rule out the possibility that there could be more bodies in the "heaps of metal rubble". The rescue and evacuation work would continue throughout the night.

ACTUALIZACIÓN afectados | #AccidenteFerroviarioAdamuz

✅ 73 heridos trasladados (62 Hospital Reina Sofía y 11 Hospital de Andújar), 24 de ellos graves (entre ellos 4 menores).

✅ Al menos 21 fallecidos.

El operativo sigue trabajando intensamente sobre el terreno. pic.twitter.com/YTUkbAMEDs — EMA 112 (@E112Andalucia) January 19, 2026

The tragedy had occurred hours earlier. At around 7.40 p.m. on Sunday, an Iryo high-speed train operated by the Italian company Trenitalia allegedly derailed at 300 km/h near the municipality of Adamuz in the province of Córdoba and crashed into the adjacent track, according to the railroad company Renfe. As tragic coincidence would have it, an oncoming Renfe high-speed train was passing by at that very moment and was thrown off the tracks by the other vehicle.

"Screams, crying children, blood"

"The impact was so violent that the two front carriages of the Renfe train were thrown off the tracks as a result," said Transport Minister Óscar Puente. These wagons tumbled down a four-meter-high embankment and were largely destroyed.

The Iryo train was traveling from Málaga to Madrid with more than 300 people on board, while the Renfe train, which had started in Madrid, was traveling to Huelva with around 200 passengers. Traffic on the important route between Madrid and Andalusia was expected to be disrupted until at least this Monday. Many people affected by train cancellations in various cities due to the accident spent the night in train stations.

In an interview with TV station RTVE, a young woman fought back tears as she described the nightmare she experienced on the ill-fated Iryo train. "There was an emergency stop, it went pitch black. I fell headfirst out of my seat. People and luggage flew through the air, there were screams, crying children, blood. I feel like I've been reborn." Another passenger, journalist Salvador Jiménez, said: "It was like an earthquake."

The royal family and von der Leyen offer their condolences

According to official information, one of the train drivers is among the fatalities. Numerous passengers were still trapped in the trains hours after the accident. Fire chief Paco Carmona spoke of a very difficult operation: "It is an area that is difficult to access. The extent of the destruction was also huge. Chaos, open fractures. Anything but beautiful."

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez assured rapid assistance. "Tonight is a night of deep pain for our country", he wrote on the X platform. Alongside the royal family in Madrid and many others, the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, also expressed her condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, as well as to the Spanish people. "You are in my thoughts this night," she wrote on X in Spanish.

Recibo las terribles noticias desde Córdoba.



Mi más sentido pésame a las familias y seres queridos de las víctimas del accidente ferroviario y al pueblo español.



Deseo una rápida y completa recuperación a los heridos.



Esta noche estáis en mis pensamientos. — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) January 18, 2026

Tragedy raises questions

The cause of the accident initially remained unclear - the tragedy raises questions. "This is an extremely unusual accident," said Minister Puente. "A straight line, a fairly new train, a section of track that has only recently been renovated with an investment of 700 million euros." The outcome of the investigation must now be awaited.

Several experts interviewed by the media were equally astonished. The safety system should actually have prevented such an accident without the train driver intervening, said engineer Jorge Trigueros.

According to official figures, more than 70 injured people were still in six hospitals in the early morning. Some would undergo emergency surgery during the night, said regional president Moreno. No details were initially given about the identity and origin of the victims. The identification of the bodies should begin soon, said Moreno.

Paramedics are on duty at the scene of the accident near Adamuz. (January 18, 2026) Picture: Keystone/EPA/Salas

Psychological support

The Red Cross not only helped the affected passengers and railroad employees with psychological support, but also traumatized relatives and friends of the victims, who waited in vain for their loved ones at Madrid's Atocha station or in Huelva, for example.

Throughout Spain, but especially in Galicia, memories of a terrible accident on July 24, 2013 came flooding back. A train derailed at a bend in Angrois a few kilometers from Santiago de Compostela at a significantly excessive speed. 80 people lost their lives.

Muy pendiente del accidente entre dos trenes de alta velocidad que han descarrilado en Adamuz (Córdoba).



El Gobierno está trabajando con el resto de autoridades competentes y los servicios de emergencia para auxiliar a los pasajeros. https://t.co/7q7p9Pdn3K — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) January 18, 2026

In the face of tragedy, grief and chaos, many people in the community of Adamuz, which has a population of 4,000, showed their solidarity. Despite the late hour, volunteers brought blankets, medicine and food to the community center. Supermarket owner Rafaela immediately opened her store and told RTVE: "Nobody is sleeping here today!"

Puente explained that the causes of the accident are still unknown. He described the incident as "really strange", as it had occurred on a flat section of track that had only been repaired in May. According to Puente, the derailed train was less than four years old.

Rescue in the dark

Salvador Jiménez, a journalist for Spanish broadcaster RTVE who was traveling on one of the trains, told the AP by phone: "It felt like an earthquake, and the train had indeed derailed. "He explained that passengers had used emergency hammers to break windows and that some escaped unharmed. Videos from the scene of the accident show people climbing out of windows while the carriages were tilted. The incident occurred in the early evening and hundreds of survivors had to be rescued in the dark.

"The government is working together with the relevant authorities and the rescue services to help the passengers," wrote Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez on Platform X.

The regional head of civil protection, María Belén Moya Rojas, told Canal Sur that the accident had occurred in an area that was difficult to access. Residents had brought blankets and water to the scene of the accident to help those affected.

No train service between Madrid and Andalusia

Adif announced that train services between Madrid and cities in Andalusia would not be running on Monday.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen stated in a post on X that she was following "the terrible news" from Córdoba. "Tonight you are in my thoughts," she wrote in Spanish.