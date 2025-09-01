Volunteer works in the rubble after an earthquake in Zenda Jan district. Another strong earthquake shook western Afghanistan. Picture: Keystone/AP/Ebrahim Noroozi

The country in the Hindu Kush is repeatedly shaken by severe earthquakes. The number of dead and injured is still high - and could rise significantly.

An earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has killed at least 250 people, according to initial reports from the state news agency Bachtar.

The agency, which is controlled by the ruling Taliban, also reported that around 500 people were injured in Kunar province.

According to the US earthquake observatory USGS, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0. Show more

According to initial information from the state news agency Bachtar, at least 250 people were killed in an earthquake in eastern Afghanistan. The agency, which is controlled by the ruling Taliban, also reported that around 500 people were injured in the province of Kunar.

The UN in Afghanistan is deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake that struck the eastern region & claimed hundreds of lives, injuring many more. Our teams are on the ground, delivering emergency assistance & lifesaving support. Our thoughts are with the affected communities pic.twitter.com/rCE6b3WzSU — UN Afghanistan (@unafghanistan) September 1, 2025

According to the US earthquake observatory USGS, the earthquake had a magnitude of 6.0 and occurred around midnight on the border with Pakistan at a depth of eight kilometers.

The earthquake occurred on the border with Pakistan. Picture: Screenshot USGS

There are repeated severe earthquakes in the region where the Arabian, Indian and Eurasian plates meet. According to the UN, a series of earthquakes on October 7, 2023, killed more than 1,500 people in Afghanistan - many more were injured. According to the Taliban, more than 1,000 people died in an earthquake in the Hindu Kush country in 2022.

In view of the decades of conflict and the often poor building fabric, many houses in Afghanistan are not particularly stable. Earthquakes therefore often cause major damage.