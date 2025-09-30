The tropical storm made landfall in Vietnam on Sunday. Bild: Viet Hoang/VNExpress/AP/dpa

The death toll from typhoon "Bualoi" in Vietnam has risen to at least 26. A search for 22 people was still underway on Tuesday, according to state media. Among the missing were eight fishermen and a family of four who were buried by a landslide in their home in Tuyen Quang province.

According to the weather authority, more than 300 liters of rain per square meter fell in parts of Vietnam within 24 hours, including in the capital Hanoi. Most of the streets there were under water. The authorities called on people to take extra care along the Red River, which flows through the city. Flights were diverted or postponed at Noi Bai International Airport in Hanoi. Schools closed, endangered areas were evacuated and roads were closed.

The persistent rain triggered flash floods and landslides, disrupting roads and cutting off communities from the northern mountains of Son La and Lao Cai provinces to the central province of Nghe An. Rivers swollen by the rains also caused widespread flooding and landslides in the north. The Thao River burst its banks.

In the Philippines, "Bualoi" has already claimed at least 20 lives since Friday.