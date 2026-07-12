According to official reports, at least 27 people have died in a devastating fire in the Thai capital, Bangkok.

dpatopbilder – Emergency responders recover cell phones belonging to the victims of a fire. According to media reports, several people died in a fire at a beer hall in the Thai capital, Bangkok. Photo: Sakchai Lalit/AP/dpa

The fire broke out around midnight (local time) at a beer hall located in the Ladprao district in the northern part of the metropolis. There are also numerous injuries.

Pictures showed enormous flames shooting out of the restaurant. After about three-quarters of an hour, firefighters and other emergency responders managed to bring the fire under control. Initially, there was no information about the suspected cause.

A nearby market that's well-known even among foreigners

During a visit to the scene of the accident that same night, Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said there were at least 27 fatalities. The public television station Thai PBS, citing rescue workers, even reported at least 30 deaths. Seventeen women and eight men have already been identified. The search for additional victims is still ongoing.

The restaurant, called Rong Beer Na Ladprao, is located near the popular Chatuchak Market, which is also internationally renowned. Tens of thousands of people visit the market on weekends, including many foreigners. It was initially unclear whether any tourists were among the victims. By midnight, the market has long since closed. Bangkok, with a population of more than 8.5 million, is one of the most popular travel destinations in Southeast Asia.

Many Injured in Hospitals

According to media reports, the first reports of a fire were received by the emergency call center shortly before midnight. The fire reportedly spread extremely quickly. Cellphone videos showed people running out of the restaurant screaming and in a panic. According to initial reports, most of the victims were found in the restaurant’s restrooms, where they were trapped. The restaurant was completely destroyed by the fire.

Emergency responders transported numerous injured people to nearby hospitals for treatment. No further details were available regarding their condition.

Head of Government Reports on Explosion

According to the television station, the fire was brought under control after about half an hour. Shortly thereafter, the prime minister arrived at the scene to assess the situation. He told Thai media that witnesses reported seeing smoke coming from a fuse box. He said the power then went out and there was a massive explosion.