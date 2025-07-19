At least 34 people have died in the boat accident in Halong Bay. Rescue workers are searching for more missing people. dpa

A storm is the undoing of excursionists in Vietnam's famous limestone rock bay. The boat capsizes in the storm - at least 34 people die. Rescue teams search for more missing people.

At least 34 people lost their lives when a tourist boat capsized in the famous Halong Bay in Vietnam on Saturday. A total of 53 people were on board the boat "Wonder Sea", reported the news portal "VNExpress". The emergency services were initially able to rescue eleven of them and recover 28 bodies. The remaining occupants are still missing.

According to the report, most of the tourists were people from Hanoi who had taken a boat trip into the bay with their families - including many children.

Boat caught in storm

According to local media reports, the boat capsized in the early afternoon during an approaching storm. When the excursion boat's GPS signal was lost, rescue teams from Quang Ninh province, including the navy, were immediately mobilized, according to the reports. Vietnam's Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. In addition, his deputy, Tran Hong Ha, traveled to the scene of the accident to lead the rescue efforts, reported "VnExpress".

Boat tours in the bay are very popular with tourists to explore the spectacular limestone formations there. Halong Bay has been a Unesco World Heritage Site since 1994.