Thick clouds of smoke, burning scaffolding and a death trap: a major fire is raging in a high-rise residential complex in Hong Kong. The death toll continues to rise.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Dozens of people have died in a major fire in a high-rise housing estate in Hong Kong, and the death toll has been repeatedly revised upwards.

Even hours after the fire broke out, hundreds of people were still trapped in the burning buildings

The rescue teams are in constant action. Show more

This article is updated regularly.

At least 36 people have been killed in a fire in a high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong. 279 people are still missing, announced the head of government of the Chinese Special Administrative Region, John Lee, on Thursday night (local time). 29 people were in hospital. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. Lee said that the flames in the Tai Po district were slowly being "brought under control".

The Hong Kong newspaper "South China Morning Post" and other local media reported that a firefighter was among the fatalities. Four deaths were initially reported, but the number of victims had to be corrected several times over time.

Second highest alert level

The fire broke out in the Wang Fuk Court residential complex in the Tai Po district and was quickly upgraded to level 4 - the second-highest danger level in Hong Kong. At least three of the eight apartment blocks with more than 1900 apartments were affected, according to the South China Morning Post.

Photos and videos from the scene showed large plumes of smoke rising from the scaffolded high-rise apartment buildings. Renovation work was being carried out on the buildings. It was also possible to see how the façade scaffolding was in flames over several storeys and burning parts fell to the ground. In addition, pockets of fire could be seen inside individual apartments.