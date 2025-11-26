Thick clouds of smoke, burning scaffolding and a death trap: a major fire is raging in a high-rise residential complex in Hong Kong. The death toll continues to rise.

Dozens of people have died in a major fire in a high-rise housing estate in Hong Kong, and the death toll has been repeatedly revised upwards.

Even hours after the fire broke out, hundreds of people were still trapped in the burning buildings

The rescue teams are in constant action. Show more

This article is updated regularly.

At least 65 people have been killed in a fire in a high-rise apartment complex in Hong Kong. 279 people are still missing, announced the head of government of the Chinese Special Administrative Region, John Lee, on Thursday night (local time). According to the authorities, 45 others are in a critical condition. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. Lee said that the flames in the Tai Po district were slowly being "brought under control".

The Hong Kong newspaper "South China Morning Post" and other local media reported that a firefighter was among the fatalities. Four deaths were initially reported, but the number of victims had to be corrected several times over time.

Second highest alert level

The fire broke out on Wednesday afternoon (local time) in the Wang Fuk Court high-rise complex, which consists of eight blocks, each with more than 30 floors and over 1900 apartments. The flames quickly spread to other towers in the high-rise development, which were completely wrapped in bamboo scaffolding and protective netting due to extensive renovation work. In the early evening, the fire department finally declared the highest alert level five.

At this point, thick smoke is still rising from the high-rise buildings and the fire department is still on a large-scale operation. The fire is considered to be the fire with the most victims in Hong Kong for decades.

Photos and videos from the scene showed large plumes of smoke rising from the scaffolded high-rise residential buildings. Renovation work was being carried out on the buildings. It was also possible to see how the façade scaffolding was in flames over several storeys and burning parts were falling to the ground. In addition, pockets of fire could be seen inside individual apartments.

Difficult rescue and extinguishing work

The major fire is a tragedy, especially for the relatives. Videos show completely desperate people walking through the streets with homemade name tags, hoping that someone knows their names and can give the all-clear because they have seen their relatives. One man reports that he is still in contact with his trapped wife via cell phone. She had tried to escape via the stairwell, but was forced to retreat in a completely smoke-filled, pitch-black corridor.

The conditions inside the towers were extremely difficult, according to the fire department. The firefighters had to work their way up floor by floor, while calls for help continued to come in from apartments they had not yet reached. One firefighter died in the operation.

Rescue workers have been trying for hours to extinguish the fire in a high-rise complex in Hong Kong. Chan Long Hei/AP/dpa

Construction company employee arrested

In the early hours of the morning, the police arrested three men - two directors and a technical consultant from a construction company. They are accused of gross negligence, which could have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire and the serious consequences, as reported by the "South China Morning Post".

According to the report, the covering and insulating materials used in the renovation work may not have complied with the applicable fire safety standards. The fire department also discovered polystyrene inside the buildings, which could have accelerated the spread of the flames within the blocks and ignited other apartments along the corridors.