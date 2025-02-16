  1. Residential Customers
Flooding in Kentucky At least 8 people killed in storms in the USA

dpa

16.2.2025 - 21:06

At least eight people have died in severe flooding in Kentucky.
Bild: dpa

Heavy rainfall has hit parts of the USA. The state of Kentucky was hit particularly hard.

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • In the US state of Kentucky, eight people have died in heavy flooding following heavy rainfall.
  • More than 1,000 people have been brought to safety by rescue teams.
  • Tens of thousands of households are without electricity and drinking water.
Show more

According to Governor Andy Beshear, eight people have died in the US state of Kentucky as a result of severe flooding following heavy rainfall. Among the dead is a seven-year-old child, Beshear said. "We believe that number will rise."

More than 1,000 people had been brought to safety by rescue operations. US President Donald Trump had declared a state of emergency at the request of the state. Tens of thousands of households are without electricity and drinking water. The National Guard has been deployed.

The rainfall, which began on Saturday and was accompanied by squalls, affected several states, including Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia and West Virginia.