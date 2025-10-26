According to the authorities, at least nine people were killed and 29 others injured when a coach fell off a bridge in north-eastern Argentina.
The double-decker bus with around 50 passengers on board collided with an oncoming car in the early morning, skidded and then plummeted, the police in the province of Misiones announced on Sunday.
Trapped passengers rescued
The bus landed partly in a riverbed. The death toll continued to rise during the course of the day, with the Interior Minister of the province of Misiones, Marcelo Pérez, confirming the provisional death toll of nine to the AFP news agency.
More than a hundred firefighters and rescue workers were deployed on Sunday morning to rescue the injured. They spent several hours freeing passengers who were trapped in the bus.