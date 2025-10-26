Emergency services at the scene of the accident near Campo Viera in the province of Misiones in north-eastern Argentina. Cristian VALDEZ / AFP

Devastating accident in Argentina: In a collision with a vehicle, a coach carrying 50 passengers plunged off a bridge. At least nine people were killed and 29 others were injured.

No time? blue News summarizes for you At least nine people have been killed and 29 injured in a serious traffic accident in Argentina.

A coach with 50 passengers on board collided with an oncoming car and plunged into the ground.

More than a hundred firefighters and rescue workers were deployed. Show more

According to the authorities, at least nine people were killed and 29 others injured when a coach fell off a bridge in north-eastern Argentina.

The double-decker bus with around 50 passengers on board collided with an oncoming car in the early morning, skidded and then plummeted, the police in the province of Misiones announced on Sunday.

Trapped passengers rescued

The bus landed partly in a riverbed. The death toll continued to rise during the course of the day, with the Interior Minister of the province of Misiones, Marcelo Pérez, confirming the provisional death toll of nine to the AFP news agency.

More than a hundred firefighters and rescue workers were deployed on Sunday morning to rescue the injured. They spent several hours freeing passengers who were trapped in the bus.