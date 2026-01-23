According to media reports, a severe storm in southeastern Brazil has claimed the lives of at least five people. Wind gusts exceeding 100 kilometers per hour caused chaos in the megacities of Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo, as well as in other cities. Dozens of trees were uprooted, roofs were torn off houses, and walls collapsed. Widespread power outages occurred.

The storm, triggered by a cold front over the ocean, also brought road traffic to a standstill. Subway and port operations, as well as takeoffs and landings at Rio’s Santos Dumont domestic airport, were also disrupted. Video footage showed how gusts of wind in Rio tossed a cable car cabin, workers on a construction scaffold, and boats at sea back and forth.

In Rio de Janeiro, two people were killed after a wall collapsed, according to the news portal “G1,” citing the fire department. A fisherman is missing. In São Paulo, according to a report by CNN Brasil, two people were killed by falling trees. A third victim died there when a boat capsized.