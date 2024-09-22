Police and rescue vehicles in the entertainment district of the US city of Birmingham after a shooting. Bild: Bill Castle/WBMA/AP/dpa

At least four people have been killed by gunfire in the US city of Birmingham. At least 18 other people have been injured in the incident in a popular nightlife district.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four people have been killed by gunfire in the American city of Birmingham.

It is unclear whether the shots were fired from passing vehicles or whether the perpetrators were on foot.

No one has been arrested so far. Show more

At least four people have been killed by gunfire in a popular nightlife district in the US city of Birmingham. At least 18 other people were injured in the incident in the state of Alabama on Saturday evening, some of them critically, according to the police authority responsible. No one has yet been arrested.

Investigators believe that several perpetrators fired shots at people on Magnolia Avenue in Birmingham shortly after 11 p.m. (local time). According to initial findings, the shooting was not random, but an "isolated incident" in which several victims were caught in the crossfire. Police said they are currently investigating who was the target.

People in a queue important witnesses

It was initially unclear whether the shots were fired from passing vehicles or whether the perpetrators were on foot. The police called on witnesses to pass on any information, no matter how small, to them. Shopkeepers with businesses in and near the crime scene were asked to provide the police with CCTV footage.

According to initial reports, clubgoers were waiting in line outside a hookah and cigar lounge on Magnolia Avenue when the shooting occurred, according to local news portal AL.com. Witnesses said at least some of the shots sounded like they came from a gun equipped with a switch that converts a weapon to full auto. Three people, two men and a woman, died at the scene, and a fourth victim died at the hospital, AL.com reported, citing police.

SDA