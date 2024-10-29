Around 300 rescue workers are searching the rubble with drones and sniffer dogs for the estimated nine to eleven missing people.
A ten-story hotel collapsed in Argentina: people are under the rubble - TN TV channel
The incident occurred on the night of October 29 in the city of Villa Jesel, located in the province of Buenos Aires. According to the authorities, there were about nine workers in the…
The incident occurred in the seaside resort of Villa Gesell, around 350 kilometers south of the capital Buenos Aires. According to the city council, the ten-storey building, which housed a hotel, collapsed during the night. The cause was initially unclear.