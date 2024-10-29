  1. Residential Customers
Argentina At least one dead and up to 11 missing after building collapse

Philipp Fischer

29.10.2024

The authorities have announced that they are still searching for nine to eleven people trapped in the building.
Bild: AFP

At least one person has died in the collapse of a building in Argentina. An injured woman was taken to hospital, said Javier Alonso, the security minister for the province of Buenos Aires, on Tuesday.

29.10.2024, 22:47

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • A 10-storey hotel building has collapsed in Argentina.
  • At least one person has died.
  • An estimated nine to eleven missing people are still being searched for.
Show more

Around 300 rescue workers are searching the rubble with drones and sniffer dogs for the estimated nine to eleven missing people.

The incident occurred in the seaside resort of Villa Gesell, around 350 kilometers south of the capital Buenos Aires. According to the city council, the ten-storey building, which housed a hotel, collapsed during the night. The cause was initially unclear.