A cargo plane crashes shortly after take-off in the US state of Kentucky - and bursts into a huge fireball. The authorities impose a curfew and warn: "The situation is serious."

No time? blue News summarizes for you A UPS cargo plane has crashed on take-off at Louisville Airport in the US state of Kentucky.

This resulted in an explosion and a major fire.

At least seven people died in the accident and at least eleven were injured.

Governor Andy Beshear said that he expected the death toll to rise.

Several people suffered serious injuries.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said the plane with three people on board crashed at Louisville's Muhammad Ali International Airport at around 5.15 p.m. (local time).

It was originally scheduled to fly to Honolulu. Show more

Following the crash of a cargo plane in the US state of Kentucky, the death toll has risen to at least seven. This was announced by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. He emphasized that the number could rise even further. According to the police, there are also several people injured. The cause of the crash on the outskirts of the city of Louisville was initially unclear.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the McDonnell Douglas MD-11 aircraft took off from Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport at around 5.15 p.m. (local time). Images from the scene of the accident show that it crashed not far from the runway and burst into a fireball. As the plane had taken off shortly before and had a long flight ahead of it, it can be assumed that it was probably fully fueled. According to the police, the plane crashed around five kilometers south of the airport.

The US logistics company UPS announced that there were three crew members on board the company's own cargo plane.

Truly heart-breaking. Plane crash confirmed in Louisville. I could hear explosions while on Fern Valley Road. You can see the smoke plume on radar. Prayers for the people involved, first responders, and families. pic.twitter.com/lNroatSR6g — Matthew Wine (@MatthewWine_wx) November 4, 2025

Firefighters search for victims

According to the FAA, the long-haul aircraft was on its way to an airport in Honolulu on the US island group of Hawaii. Images from the scene of the accident show a huge wall of flames with columns of smoke rising above. According to the authorities, the crash site is in the vicinity of a recycling and car parts company.

It is unclear how many employees or customers were on the premises at the time of the crash. Democratic Governor Beshear said two employees were missing. Firefighters searched the rubble for trapped victims.

Airport closed - "Situation is serious"

The police imposed a curfew on parts of the area. Beshear wrote on Platform X: "The situation is serious." He was on his way to Louisville.

The airport was closed after the incident. Flights to Louisville and departures have been temporarily suspended, according to the airport's X page.