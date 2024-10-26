At least three dead in house collapse in Spain - Gallery The search for victims continued for hours after the collapse. Image: dpa The town hall and the regional government promised rapid assistance to those affected. Image: dpa At least three dead in house collapse in Spain - Gallery The search for victims continued for hours after the collapse. Image: dpa The town hall and the regional government promised rapid assistance to those affected. Image: dpa

The collapse of a residential building has shaken the Spanish city of Santander. Hours after the accident, the search for more victims continued in the rubble.

At least three people have died in the collapse of an apartment building in Santander in the north of Spain. Eight injured people were taken to hospital, according to the emergency services in the Cantabria region. There had been an explosion before the collapse, which had caused a fire. This has since been extinguished. However, the search for victims in the rubble is continuing, it was reported in the afternoon.

Among the injured were also residents of neighboring buildings, some of which were also badly damaged, the state television station RTVE reported, citing the authorities. Most of the injured were being treated in intensive care. Two police officers were also slightly injured during the rescue operation, it said. According to RTVE, a total of 21 people were living in the building involved in the accident, which had a first floor, a second floor and a second floor.

The building collapsed in the early hours of the morning, presumably due to a gas explosion, the representative of the Spanish central government in the region, Eugenia Gómez de Diego, was quoted as saying by RTVE. "However, it is still too early to know the exact causes," she added. It would be necessary to wait for the investigation to be completed.

The town hall declared three days of mourning and assured those affected that help would be provided quickly. The regional president of Cantabria, María José Sáenz de Buruaga, also promised the victims: "We will make all means, all resources and all our abilities available to help them to carry on and move forward." They are "deeply saddened", it is a "very sad day".

