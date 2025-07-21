Fire breaks out on a passenger ferry off the Indonesian coast. People panic and jump into the water. At least three people lose their lives.

Adrian Kammer

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Indonesia, a ferry with several hundred people on board caught fire.

Many passengers saved themselves by jumping into the water. At least three people lost their lives.

The accident once again highlights serious safety problems in Indonesian ferry traffic, which is often characterized by overcrowding and inadequate technology. Show more

A passenger ferry caught fire off the north coast of the Indonesian island of Sulawesi on Sunday. According to official figures, there were around 280 passengers and 15 crew members on board the "KM Barcelona" - although some media report that there were 568 survivors.

The fire broke out during the crossing from the remote Talaud Islands to Manado and spread rapidly, apparently in the stern of the ship. It is still unclear what started the fire.

Videos from on board show terrifying scenes: Flames burst out of the ship while people jump into the water in panic. Many were wearing life jackets, some were pulled out of the sea by local fishing boats. At least three people lost their lives. The Indonesian navy and coast guard were deployed with numerous rescue ships. According to the authorities, the fire was extinguished within an hour.

The accident once again highlights the safety situation in Indonesian ferry traffic. It is already the third shipping accident within a few weeks. Ferries are often the only means of transportation in this island state with over 17,000 islands. However, overcrowding, outdated technology and lax safety standards repeatedly lead to serious incidents.

