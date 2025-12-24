The retirement home after the explosion on Tuesday. Image: Keystone/WPVI-TV/6ABC via AP

At least two people have been killed in a massive explosion at a nursing home near Philadelphia, according to authorities.

The fire department reported that it was still in "rescue mode" five hours after the incident. Emergency services are still digging with their bare hands to find any trapped victims.

The explosion at the facility in Bristol Township occurred on Tuesday while a maintenance crew was there to search for a gas leak Show more

According to the authorities, a number of people were also trapped in the partially collapsed building. The governor of the US state of Pennsylvania, Josh Shapiro, announced this to reporters on Tuesday (local time).

The explosion at the facility in Bristol Township occurred on Tuesday when a maintenance team was there to search for a gas leak. Emergency personnel braved the flames and a strong odor of gas to evacuate residents and staff, Shapiro said.

The fire department reported that it was still in "rescue mode" five hours after the incident. Emergency crews are still digging with their bare hands to find any trapped victims. Sniffer dogs and sonar equipment are also being used.

Senior police officer Sean Cosgrove said earlier that passers-by had also helped to bring residents to safety. A plume of black smoke rose from the building and fire engines and ambulances from across the region attended the scene.