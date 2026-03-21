Avalanche in South Tyrol: Several skiers buried - Gallery There have already been several avalanche accidents in the Alps this winter season. (archive picture) Image: dpa The rescue services are on a major mission. Image: dpa Avalanche in South Tyrol: Several skiers buried - Gallery There have already been several avalanche accidents in the Alps this winter season. (archive picture) Image: dpa The rescue services are on a major mission. Image: dpa

At least two skiers have died in an avalanche accident in South Tyrol. According to the Italian mountain rescue service, a group of around ten ski tourers were caught in the snow masses on the 2669-metre-high Hohe Ferse near Ratschings.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In an avalanche in South Tyrol, several ski tourers were caught in the masses of snow.

Two people could only be rescued dead.

At least one other skier had to be flown to hospital with serious injuries. Show more

For two people, all help came too late. Five skiers were injured. One had to be flown to hospital with serious injuries.

The avalanche broke loose at around 11.40 am in high alpine terrain at an altitude of around 2,450 meters. Of the two dozen skiers on the affected slope, most were only slightly affected. However, around ten were swept away. The authorities did not initially provide any further details on the identity of the dead. Several of the skiers had locating devices with them, which make searching for avalanche victims much easier. According to the mountain rescue service, several helicopters are in action.

Rescue services search for buried victims after the avalanche on the Hohe Ferse in the Stubai Alps. Bild: Italienische Bergwacht/dpa

There have already been several avalanche accidents in the Italian Alps this winter, resulting in deaths and injuries. According to the mountain rescue service, several hospitals in the area have been put on alert, including the hospital in Innsbruck, Austria.

An unusually high number of avalanches this winter

At least 125 people have already died in avalanches in Europe's mountains this winter season since the beginning of October. The highest number of avalanche deaths was recorded in Italy with 32 fatalities, followed by France (31) and Austria (29). This is according to an overview by the European Avalanche Warning Service (EAWS), an association of avalanche warning services. There have been no fatalities in Germany so far.

Experts cite climate change as one of the reasons. According to them, the traditional seasonal rhythms are changing due to higher temperatures, which is why the snow is no longer as firm. There are also stronger winds, so that dangerous "drifting snow" accumulates, they say. Regions in Italy, in the southern part of the Alps, are particularly affected. In addition, ski tours and descents off the groomed slopes have become more popular for some time now.

More to follow.