Kamala Harris and Donald Trump were in an attacking mood in their first TV duel. Both were not sparing with accusations and insults.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The first TV debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took place on Wednesday night.

The two candidates for the highest political office in the USA gave each other nothing and insulted each other.

The US presidential election will take place on November 5, 2024. Show more

The TV duel between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris was characterized by heated arguments over key issues. "They want to carry out transgender operations on illegal migrants in prison", claimed Trump, for example. Harris countered: "Dictators want you as president because they can manipulate you."

This was the tone of the debate between the two presidential candidates - you can find the most important statements and nastiest accusations during the TV debate in the video above.

