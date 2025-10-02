You shouldn't turn the heating on too early or too late. Sina Schuldt/dpa

Heating correctly protects against mold, reduces costs and keeps your home pleasantly warm. With a few basic rules, you can stay efficient - without freezing.

Sven Ziegler

There is no fixed legal heating period - it is crucial that living spaces reach around 20-22 °C.

Start early in poorly insulated houses, later in modern buildings; do not allow rooms to cool down.

Heat evenly, ventilate briefly, set thermostats correctly and bleed radiators - this is how you save the most. Show more

Don't follow the calendar

Many tenancy agreements typically specify the period from October to April as the heating period - but that doesn't mean you can only heat your home then. The decisive factor is whether your living space reaches a comfortable temperature of 20 to 22 degrees.

If the room temperature falls noticeably below this for several days, you should heat your home - even if the calendar still says it is "summer". Switching it on early protects against cooling down and prevents humidity problems. This prevents walls or furniture from attracting moisture due to the cold.

Insulation determines the start

Whether you heat early or late depends heavily on the insulation quality of your home. In an unrenovated old building, heat can escape quickly - it makes sense to start heating early, often as early as 15-17 °C outside air. In modern, well-insulated buildings, you can wait and see - 12-15 °C is often sufficient.

The decisive factor is that the interior walls and furniture should not cool down too much, as this ties up energy when heating up again. If you can renovate anyway, it's a good idea to optimize the building envelope first.

Evenly instead of cycling

Constantly switching the heating on and off ("cycling") leads to inefficiency and increased energy consumption. A moderate, constant temperature that is only lowered slightly when you are away or at night is better. In this way, you avoid temperature surges in which the system wastes energy to counteract.

During longer periods of absence or at night, the temperature can be lowered by 1-2 °C - provided the drop is controlled. Just make sure that the rooms do not cool down too much so that heating costs and the risk of moisture remain low.

Ventilate instead of tilting

Proper ventilation pays off. (symbolic image) -/dpa

Tilting windows permanently sounds convenient, but it hardly brings any air exchange - instead of fresh air, the walls and windows cool down. Better: open all windows wide 3-4 times a day for 5-10 minutes to get the stale air out quickly.

When ventilating, thermostatic valves should be closed as far as possible to avoid unnecessary heat loss. Ventilation is also worthwhile in foggy or damp weather, as warmed air can absorb more moisture. A controlled ventilation system with heat recovery also helps to save energy.

Set thermostats and heating curve correctly

Many people turn the thermostat up in the hope that it will heat up more quickly. However, this is useless: the setting only determines when the radiator closes, not how quickly it provides heat.

If you set the heating curve (flow temperature in relation to the outside temperature) correctly, you will ensure even heat distribution and avoid overheating. Room temperatures that are too high are reflected first in the energy bill - just 1 °C more can mean around 6 percent more consumption.

Smart thermostats often help to automatically distinguish between heating phases.

Keep radiators clear and ventilate

If radiators are covered by furniture, curtains or laundry, the heat cannot flow into the room - it dissipates or moves towards the wall. Make sure that there is at least 5-10 cm of air space around the radiator. Air bubbles in the radiator slow down the heat distribution: If it gurgles, you will notice it - then vent it.

An irregularly warm profile indicates air or a lack of pressure. It is also worth taking an occasional look at the heating pipes: uninsulated pipes often lose heat, especially in cold hallways or basements.

Keep an eye on humidity

Warm air can absorb more moisture; cool surfaces, on the other hand, encourage condensation and mold growth. If the relative humidity is above 60 percent, the risk increases significantly.

A hygrometer is therefore useful for objectively checking whether ventilation is needed - not just by feel. After showering, cooking or hanging up laundry, you should ventilate immediately to remove the moisture. In old buildings, lower limit values often apply due to the greater number of cold bridges.

Small components, big effect

Window and door seals wear out over time and often cause unnecessary heat loss. They can often be replaced for just a few francs - and this already brings noticeable savings. Drawing shutters or curtains at night helps to keep the heat in the room, especially in the case of windows with higher heat loss.

It is also worth using a thin reflective panel behind radiators on cold external walls to radiate heat back into the room. Smart heating controls, such as thermostats with time programs or window sensors, take care of this optimization automatically.

Use vacation and summer mode

If you only need hot water in summer anyway, the heating can be switched to hot water-only mode - a power and fuel saver. During longer absences, such as vacations, a vacation mode that lowers the temperature considerably often makes more sense than switching it off completely.

This prevents excessive cooling, which would consume a lot of energy when the system is switched back on. Modern systems and smart controls offer convenient automatic functions. And: even during the transition period, reduced operation is worthwhile instead of continuous operation.