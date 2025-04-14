Inline skater Ilia Savosin impresses with his sporting and creative talent: he can perform a front flip with vacuum cleaners or suitcases attached to his roller skates.

Nicole Agostini

No time? blue News summarizes for you The athlete Ilia Savosin is known for his talent on inline skates.

On his Instagram, he surprises his community time and again with creative videos and stunts.

He skates with suitcases or vacuum cleaners on his blades in the skate park. Or he replaces rollerblades with wheels from a swivel chair. Show more

Athlete Ilia Savosin masters one trick after another on his inline skates. He is also known for this on Instagram. He repeatedly publishes videos of his tricks on the skates. He has over 90,000 followers.

But what makes him special is not just his talent, but also his creativity: he rides his blades with vacuum cleaners or suitcases. How does that work? Watch the video to find out.

More videos from the department