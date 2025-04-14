Inline skater Ilia Savosin impresses with his sporting and creative talent: he can perform a front flip with vacuum cleaners or suitcases attached to his roller skates.

Nicole Agostini

The athlete Ilia Savosin is known for his talent on inline skates.

On Instagram, he constantly surprises his community with creative videos and stunts.

He sometimes replaces his skates with suitcases, vacuum cleaners or the wheels of an office chair. Show more

Athlete Ilia Savosin masters one trick after another on his inline skates. He regularly posts spectacular videos on Instagram, reaching over 90,000 followers.

But what makes him special is not just his talent, but also his creativity: instead of conventional skates, he uses vacuum cleaners or suitcases. How does that work? Watch the video to find out.

