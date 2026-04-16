The Amoc Atlantic current brings warm water from the tropics to Europe. IMAGO/Zoonar

Extreme winters in Western Europe and droughts in summer: according to a study, the Atlantic current system that supplies Europe with heat is becoming unbalanced faster than previously assumed. Researchers warn of serious consequences.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you A new study in "Science Advances" concludes that the Atlantic current could weaken by 42 to 58 percent by 2100.

The researchers combined ocean observation data with climate models for the first time and consider the most pessimistic models to be the most realistic.

A collapse would have serious consequences, such as more extreme winters in Western Europe, summer droughts, shifted rainfall zones in the tropics and additional sea level rise. Show more

The Atlantic current system (Amoc), which brings warm water from the tropics to Europe, could collapse much earlier than previously assumed. In a new study published in the journal "Science Advances", scientists speak of a "very worrying" development.

The study is the first to combine observational data from the ocean with climate models. The result: the most pessimistic models deliver the most realistic forecasts. Accordingly, the current is likely to weaken by 42 to 58 percent by 2100 - a level that, according to the study, will very probably lead to a collapse. Previous models predicted a decrease of only 32 percent.

If the system is thrown out of balance, there is a risk of massive consequences: extreme winters in Western Europe, droughts in summer, shifted rain zones in the tropics and an additional sea level rise of up to one meter. This is because the current distributes heat and influences weather and precipitation patterns worldwide.

Future CO2 emissions play only a minor role

Stefan Rahmstorf from the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research told the Guardian: "I'm increasingly worried that we could reach this tipping point, where a collapse of the Amoc becomes inevitable, as early as the middle of this century - and that's pretty soon."

The reason for the slowdown is global warming, especially in the Arctic. Warmer, less dense water sinks more slowly - as a result, less warm water is drawn in from the tropics. A self-reinforcing process.

According to the study, the probability of a collapse could now be over 50 percent. Even future CO₂ emissions play a smaller role than expected - only with very ambitious climate protection could the current remain stable.

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