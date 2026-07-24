A horrific crime has taken place in a shopping center. A woman was attacked and set on fire. Many questions remain unanswered. Today, a decision will be made regarding the alleged perpetrator's future.

According to police, there are no new developments regarding the health condition of the woman who was critically injured at a Stuttgart shopping center. The 47-year-old woman was attacked with a knife and set on fire at her workplace on Thursday. The suspect is a 54-year-old man with whom the woman is said to have been in a relationship. The police spokesperson could not say whether the two were still a couple at the time of the incident or had already separated.

It also remains unclear how the suspect set the woman on fire. This is the subject of the investigation, officials added. The alleged perpetrator is expected to be brought before a judge this morning. The judge will decide whether to issue an arrest warrant. The authorities have not yet commented on the specific charges. Further details are expected to be released later today.

Taken to the hospital with stab and burn injuries

The man is alleged to have attacked the 47-year-old woman with a knife and set her on fire shortly after the shopping center opened. According to reports, she works at a store there. The motive for the attack was initially unclear.

The woman was taken to a hospital with stab wounds and burns, where she underwent surgery, according to a police spokesperson. The suspect initially fled the scene after the incident. Law enforcement officers arrested him about two hours later in the Heumaden neighborhood of Stuttgart.

The shopping center is open again

The shopping mall is located on Mailänder Platz in the Europaviertel, just a few minutes’ walk from the main train station in the capital of Baden-Württemberg. The shopping center, which covers approximately 43,000 square meters, is home to about 200 stores, restaurants, and service providers.

After the incident, the area had been cleared and partially cordoned off. However, once the police had completed their operation, business resumed as usual.