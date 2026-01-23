Die Spurensicherung ist im Einsatz.
Image: dpa
Following the attack at a Stuttgart shopping center, the investigation is in full swing. Here’s what is known so far about the incident, the victim, and the suspected perpetrator.
A man is alleged to have attacked a woman with a knife and set her on fire at a shopping center in Stuttgart.
- Location and time of the incident: A woman was attacked in a shopping mall on Mailänder Platz in Stuttgart’s Europaviertel district. According to police, the attack occurred on Thursday shortly after 10:00 a.m., just a few minutes after the mall opened.
- Sequence of events: According to initial information from the police, a man first attacked the woman with a knife and then set her on fire.
- Victim: The victim is a 47-year-old woman. She suffered stab wounds and burns and, according to the police, is currently receiving intensive care. Her condition is described as life-threatening. According to reports, she works at a clothing store in the shopping center.
- Suspect: A 54-year-old German suspect was arrested around 12:10 p.m. in the Heumaden district of Stuttgart. According to police, the man is or was in a relationship with the victim. He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Friday.
- Response measures: Following the first emergency calls shortly after 10:00 a.m., the shopping center—which consists of several buildings—was partially evacuated and cordoned off. Police and firefighters responded in large numbers. A helicopter was also deployed. Forensic experts later entered the building wearing protective suits and collected evidence. In addition, surveillance footage is being analyzed.
- Location in the shopping center: Operations at the shopping center, which is located near Stuttgart's main train station, resumed after the incident. According to police, there was no danger to the general public.
- Motive and Background: According to the police, the background to the crime remains unclear. There is no confirmed information regarding a possible motive at this time.
- Sequence of events: It is currently unclear, for example, what incendiary agent was used and how events unfolded inside the shopping center minute by minute.
- Nature and history of the relationship between the victim and the suspect: All that is known is that the man and the woman are said to have “been in a personal relationship.” The police did not provide further details regarding the nature, duration, or exact nature of this relationship.
- Further criminal proceedings: The police have only stated that the 54-year-old is scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Friday.
The available information does not include details regarding the specific charges filed or any potential pretrial detention.