Following the attack at a Stuttgart shopping center, the investigation is in full swing. Here’s what is known so far about the incident, the victim, and the suspected perpetrator.

Current Attack at a Shopping Center: What We Know and What We Don't Know

A man is alleged to have attacked a woman with a knife and set her on fire at a shopping center in Stuttgart.

What We Know

- Location and time of the incident: A woman was attacked in a shopping mall on Mailänder Platz in Stuttgart’s Europaviertel district. According to police, the attack occurred on Thursday shortly after 10:00 a.m., just a few minutes after the mall opened.

- Sequence of events: According to initial information from the police, a man first attacked the woman with a knife and then set her on fire.

- Victim: The victim is a 47-year-old woman. She suffered stab wounds and burns and, according to the police, is currently receiving intensive care. Her condition is described as life-threatening. According to reports, she works at a clothing store in the shopping center.

- Suspect: A 54-year-old German suspect was arrested around 12:10 p.m. in the Heumaden district of Stuttgart. According to police, the man is or was in a relationship with the victim. He is scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Friday.

- Response measures: Following the first emergency calls shortly after 10:00 a.m., the shopping center—which consists of several buildings—was partially evacuated and cordoned off. Police and firefighters responded in large numbers. A helicopter was also deployed. Forensic experts later entered the building wearing protective suits and collected evidence. In addition, surveillance footage is being analyzed.

- Location in the shopping center: Operations at the shopping center, which is located near Stuttgart's main train station, resumed after the incident. According to police, there was no danger to the general public.

What We Don't Know

- Motive and Background: According to the police, the background to the crime remains unclear. There is no confirmed information regarding a possible motive at this time.

- Sequence of events: It is currently unclear, for example, what incendiary agent was used and how events unfolded inside the shopping center minute by minute.

- Nature and history of the relationship between the victim and the suspect: All that is known is that the man and the woman are said to have “been in a personal relationship.” The police did not provide further details regarding the nature, duration, or exact nature of this relationship.







- Further criminal proceedings: The police have only stated that the 54-year-old is scheduled to appear before a magistrate on Friday.



The available information does not include details regarding the specific charges filed or any potential pretrial detention.