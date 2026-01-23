U.S. President Donald Trump says he has called off what he described as the U.S. military’s “largest attack since World War II” for the time being, in order to give new negotiations with Iran a chance.

U.S. President Donald Trump is holding an umbrella as he steps off Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland upon his return to Washington. Photo: Jacquelyn Martin/AP/dpa

The talks are scheduled to take place on Monday afternoon, as Trump announced. It remained unclear at first where the negotiations would be held, how long they were expected to last, and exactly who would be involved. There was initially no confirmation from Iran overnight regarding the planned talks.

A provision to open the Strait of Hormuz to shipping is likely to be of particular importance in the negotiations. In addition, Iran’s controversial nuclear program is also expected to be a topic of discussion. These two issues have already dominated previous rounds of negotiations, which took place in Pakistan and Switzerland.

Trump had called off the large-scale attack—which he said had been planned for Saturday night—citing progress in diplomatic efforts to end the war. He spoke of the “outlines of an agreement” that were beginning to take shape. However, he stands alone in this assessment; so far, there have been no statements from other countries in the region echoing this sentiment.

Trump: An attack would have been "devastating" for Iran

Trump reiterated his account that the U.S. military had refrained from launching a new wave of devastating attacks on Iran—virtually at the last minute—only at the request of key allies Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Iran. “It would have been the largest attack since World War II, and it would have been devastating for them,” Trump told reporters Sunday evening (local time) aboard his presidential plane on the flight from New Jersey to Washington.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth wrote on the platform X that the military “was ready—and remains ready—at a level we haven’t seen since World War II.” According to U.S. media reports, the U.S. military was also supposed to target Iranian infrastructure and energy facilities in its new wave of attacks. Trump said the attack had been suspended for the time being, but that the plans could be put into action “at any time.”

Trump explained that he had called off the latest attacks only because allies in the region had told him that an agreement was likely imminent. “I think there’s a deal,” he said. The Iranian side had also indicated that it wanted a “deal.” And negotiations could prevent a great deal of bloodshed.

What progress has been made in the negotiations?

However, there are doubts as to whether an agreement with Iran on the Strait of Hormuz and the nuclear program is really as close at hand as Trump claims. For one thing, the issues in dispute are highly complex, and the interests of the parties to the conflict are at odds with one another. For another, it would not be the first time that Trump has spoken of a breakthrough that is later denied by the other side or ultimately fails to materialize.

Iran and the other countries in the region—which were likely involved in the talks—remained tight-lipped following Trump’s remarks. Qatar and Saudi Arabia, for example, called for de-escalation. Qatar also called for the implementation of the framework agreement between the warring parties.

Iran and the U.S. had agreed in mid-June on this agreement to end the war that had been ongoing since late February. Further details were to be worked out within a 60-day transition period. However, there were doubts from the outset about the viability of the agreement—and in the meantime, there have also been repeated fierce attacks on both sides.

In July, for example, there were daily attacks by the U.S. military on targets in Iran and Iranian attacks on U.S. bases in the Persian Gulf states and in Jordan over a period of nearly two weeks.

Conflict Over a Strait

Since the start of the war, Iran’s de facto blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has been arguably its most effective leverage against the U.S. Among other things, the strait is crucial for the export of fertilizer, oil, and gas from the Persian Gulf states. Tehran’s blockade is driving up global market prices. And Trump’s Republicans will have to face the voters in just over three months in the midterm elections for the U.S. Congress—high gas prices are extremely inconvenient for them at this time.

The price of oil fell sharply following the public announcement that there would be no further attacks on Iran. On Monday morning, a barrel (159 liters) of Brent crude for October delivery cost just over 83 U.S. dollars, which was nearly 7 percent less than before the weekend.

Negotiations with Oman

The strait was actually supposed to be reopened following the framework agreement reached in June. However, that never happened: After an initial increase, shipping traffic through the strait has recently been brought to a near standstill again due to new attacks. The U.S. military, for its part, has since reinstated its naval blockade as a means of pressuring Iran in order to cut off the country’s revenue from crude oil exports. Oil exports are the most important source of revenue for the regime in Tehran.

Iran claims control over traffic through the strait and intends to impose a toll there. Tehran is currently negotiating with Oman, the other country bordering the Strait of Hormuz, on a new agreement. The talks are in their final stages, according to Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, as reported by the state news agency IRNA. Before the Iran War, the strait had been fully open to international shipping.

Trump Cites Iran's Nuclear Program as a Reason for War

The framework agreement also provided for further negotiations on Iran's nuclear program. Israel in particular, but also the U.S. and several other countries, accuse Iran of working to build nuclear bombs. Iran denies this. Experts do not expect a quick agreement to be reached on this contentious issue.

The alleged threat posed by Iran's nuclear program was one of the arguments Trump cited as justification for the U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran. He had initially said the war would last only a few weeks. It is now in its sixth month.