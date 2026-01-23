Following the attack on a 26-year-old railroad employee, who fell from a moving regional train and sustained life-threatening injuries, investigators are left with numerous unanswered questions. The alleged perpetrator remains at large; the Karlsruhe Municipal Court rejected the arrest warrant. Railway surveillance footage raises further doubts.

On Friday evening, following an escalated ticket inspection, the security officer fell from a regional train traveling at approximately 120 kilometers per hour and sustained life-threatening injuries. According to the information available to the district attorney’s office so far, the 36-year-old is alleged to have punched and kicked him. During the scuffle, the train door gave way and the railway employee fell through a gap out of the moving train. It remains unclear exactly why the door gave way. The train was en route to Karlsruhe.

That is why an arrest warrant was denied

The Karlsruhe Municipal Court stated that the judge presiding over the detention hearing had reviewed surveillance video from the railway company shortly after hearing the defendant’s testimony. The footage reportedly raised doubts about the exact sequence of events. The court did not specify what conclusions were drawn from this. The exact sequence of events remains the subject of an intensive investigation; only the investigating authorities can provide information on this matter.

According to the district court, the video was one of the reasons why the arrest warrant sought by the public prosecutor's office against the 36-year-old for assault was denied.

According to the court, the information regarding the defendant was incorrect

In the detention judge’s assessment, there was no strong suspicion of a crime—which is required for an arrest warrant. Furthermore, it had become apparent that, contrary to the information in the arrest warrant application, the defendant had a permanent residence, family ties, and was employed full-time. Consequently, there were also no sufficient grounds for detention, such as a risk of flight.

The 36-year-old was initially arrested after the incident. The district attorney's office had requested that he be held in pretrial detention on charges of assault. However, the district court denied the request. The man is under investigation.