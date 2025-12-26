The French Minister of the Interior called for special caution on public transport over the holidays - to no avail. (symbolic image) imago images/PanoramiC

A man injures three women with a knife at several central stations and terrifies passengers. The attack took place during a period of high security alert just before the New Year's Eve celebrations.

Gabriela Beck

No time? blue News summarizes for you A man injured three women with a knife on the Paris metro on Friday afternoon.

The attacks took place at three central stations on the same line and the perpetrator was arrested in the evening north of Paris.

The attack took place against the backdrop of heightened security warnings ahead of the New Year's Eve celebrations. Show more

An attacker injured three women with a knife in the Paris Métro. The attacks occurred on Friday afternoon at three Métro stations in the center of the city, according to the transport company RATP. The perpetrator was initially able to flee, but was caught in the early evening, according to the public prosecutor's office.

According to the investigating authorities, the perpetrator struck at the République, Arts et Métiers and Opéra stations, which are all on the same Métro line. The man was identified from CCTV footage and arrested north of Paris thanks to the location of his cell phone.

Last week, French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez had called on the security authorities to exercise "maximum caution" in the run-up to the New Year's Eve celebrations. Due to the "very high terrorist threat" and a "risk of disruption to public order", security measures should be tightened throughout the country. A "visible and deterrent presence" of security forces is necessary. Nunez called for particular caution on public transport.