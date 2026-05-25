A 35-year-old Frenchman died of his injuries two days after a violent confrontation in Monthey VS. (symbolic image) Keystone

A 35-year-old Frenchman has died after a violent confrontation in Monthey VS. Three suspects have been arrested, two of whom are still in custody.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 35-year-old Frenchman has died after a violent attack outside the train station in Monthey VS.

The police arrested three suspects, two of whom are still in custody.

The public prosecutor's office is now investigating the exact sequence of events. Show more

An altercation escalates in front of the train station in Monthey VS - a short time later, a 35-year-old man is fighting for his life in hospital. Despite resuscitation attempts, the man dies from his serious injuries, while the police arrest several suspects.

The altercation took place shortly before 7.00 a.m. on Saturday in front of the train station in Monthey, as reported by the Valais cantonal police on Monday. Two people physically attacked the 35-year-old man and then fled.

The victim was initially treated and resuscitated by station staff before being taken to Sion hospital by ambulance. The Frenchman succumbed to his serious injuries there on Monday.

Investigations by the Valais cantonal police led to the arrest of three suspected perpetrators aged between 22 and 30. They are of Portuguese, French-Algerian and Angolan nationality and have been remanded in custody following hearings.

The Portuguese national has since been released and is being prosecuted for failing to provide emergency assistance. The public prosecutor's office has launched an investigation to clarify the exact circumstances of the crime.